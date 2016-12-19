Marking the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Libyan Political Agreement, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today commended all Libyans who engaged in the "milestone" process, but cautioned that while much progress has been made, "the road to peace is long" and the Libyan people have not yet achieved the stability and security they deserve.

"One year ago today, the Libyan Political Agreement was signed in Skhirat, Morocco, marking a critical milestone in the country's democratic transition," said a statement issued by Mr. Ban's spokesperson, which commended all Libyans who engaged in the process, in the spirit of reconciliation, inclusion and human rights.

The statement noted that the road to peace is long and requires hard work and commitment and points out that much has been achieved in the past year: the Presidency Council was formed and operates from Tripoli; oil production has increased; and significant advances have been made against terrorism across the country.

"The Secretary-General cautions, however, that the slow pace of implementation of the Agreement has not brought the stability and security the Libyan people need and deserve," the statement said, adding that the 2011 revolution brought hope for a better life and that it is imperative that the sacrifices of so many Libyans should not have been in vain.

Mr. Ban through the statement went on to urge those that are not currently engaged in the process to join efforts to find a consensual solution to the ongoing crisis.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations will continue to accompany the process and support the Libyan people," said the statement, through which the UN chief saluted the efforts of his Special Representative, Martin Kobler, as well as of the staff of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Appreciation was also expressed to the African Union, the European Union, the League of Arab States and Member States for their strong support to the Libyan political process.

Today's statement follows Mr. Kobler's 6 December briefing to the UN Security Council in which he noted that implementation of the Political Agreement is lagging and that its institutions continue to work far below expectations.

The Agreement rests on four main principles: ensuring the democratic rights of the Libyan people, the need for a consensual government based on the principle of the separation of powers, oversight and balance between them, as well as the need to empower State institutions like the Government of National Accord so that they can address the serious challenges ahead, respect for the Libyan judiciary and its independence.

Sporadic outbursts of violence continue to rattle the beleaguered nation, in conflict since the beginning of the revolution in 2011 which resulted in the ouster of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.