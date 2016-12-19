Egypt: Conscript, Hasam Movement Leader Killed in 'Exchange of Fire' - Moi

Cairo — Egypt's interior ministry said on Monday that a police conscript and a leader of Hasam movement were killed in exchange of fire in Giza.

State-run MENA reported on Saturday that a conscript and a militant were killed in an exchange of fire in 6th of October City.

The interior ministry said that the militant, who was at his hideout at an apartment in 6th of October city, fired at security forces when they came close to the apartment, killing a police conscript.

The statement said that the police then fired back and killed the militant.

The ministry added that the deceased was a fugitive member of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group and that he was "a leading member of Hasam movement - an affiliate of the outlawed Brotherhood group."

The recently emerged group had previously claimed responsibility for an attempted assassination of Egypt's former grand mufti Ali Gomaa in August and the assistant prosecutor general late September.

In October, the group claimed responsibility for the death of a policeman in front of his house in Beheira and for an explosion that killed six personnel in Haram district in Giza earlier in December.