19 December 2016

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Brotherhood's Sympathy for Executed Militant Reflects Its Support for Terrorism - MFA

Cairo — Egypt's foreign ministry said Sunday that the Muslim Brotherhood's sympathy for executed militant Adel Habara is an attestation to the organization's support for terrorism.

Habara, 40, was sentenced to death for killing 25 army conscripts in North Sinai in August 2013. He was hanged on Thursday after an Egyptian court rejected his final appeal.

On Friday, the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood issued a statement where they denounced the execution of Habara saying it is "another tragic violation of human rights, and a heinous abuse of the justice system and the law."

The statement added that Habara didn't have a chance of a fair trial and that the current Egyptian regime "has transformed justice into tools it uses to settle scores with political opponents."

The foreign ministry said that the Brotherhood's statement is another "manifestation of the organization's support of terrorism", saying that they ignored the fact that Habara's trial lasted for three years and went through different stages including the right to appeal.

"It sympathises with an extremist who committed a hideous terrorist attack that was widely condemned by the international community. Such act by the Brotherhood responds to the doubts casted by some countries questioning the affiliation of the Brotherhood to terrorism," the statement issued late on Sunday read.

Egypt has been battling an insurgency in North Sinai that gained pace following the military ouster of former President Mohamed Mursi in July 2013, after protests against his rule.

