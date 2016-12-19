Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Dec. 19, 2016

Cairo — Our daily roundup of headlines in Egypt's main state-owned and private newspapers on Dec. 19, 2016:
Al-Ahram:
- Promoting dialogue and cooperation among Nile Basin countries - Sisi in Uganda
- Police officer in Amireya station detained over torturing Makeen
- Starting technical and environmental studies for Renaissance Dam
- Russia rejects French proposal for deployment of international observers in Aleppo
Akhbar Al-Youm:
- Sisi discussing in Uganda projects to increase Nile revenues
- Strengthening security of churches and hotels before Christmas and New Year holidays
- Confusion about fate of Brotherhood funds committee after state commissioners report
Al-Masry al-Youm:
- Sisi in Entebbe...calls for a new start in Africa
- 50 per cent increase in prices of medicines that cost less than EGP 50
- Three low-ranking policemen and police officer detained over death of Makeen
- Ahmed Naji released over sexually explicit book
Al-Watan:
- Sisi and Museveni agree on establishing navigational line between Lake Victoria and Mediterranean
- Prime Minister reviews results of first phase for reclamation of 1.5 million acres
Al-Shorouk:
- Sisi discusses with Museveni in Uganda promotion of cooperation between two countries
- France welcomes decision of handing remains of victims of EgyptAir flight to their relatives
- Prosecutors detains police officer and three low-ranking policemen over charges of torturing Makeen