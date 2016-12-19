Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Dec. 19, 2016

Photo: The Independent

Sisi (left) and Museveni (right) held talks in Entebbe, Uganda

Cairo — Our daily roundup of headlines in Egypt's main state-owned and private newspapers on Dec. 19, 2016:

Al-Ahram:

- Promoting dialogue and cooperation among Nile Basin countries - Sisi in Uganda

- Police officer in Amireya station detained over torturing Makeen

- Starting technical and environmental studies for Renaissance Dam

- Russia rejects French proposal for deployment of international observers in Aleppo

Akhbar Al-Youm:

- Sisi discussing in Uganda projects to increase Nile revenues

- Strengthening security of churches and hotels before Christmas and New Year holidays

- Confusion about fate of Brotherhood funds committee after state commissioners report

Al-Masry al-Youm:

- Sisi in Entebbe...calls for a new start in Africa

- 50 per cent increase in prices of medicines that cost less than EGP 50

- Three low-ranking policemen and police officer detained over death of Makeen

- Ahmed Naji released over sexually explicit book

Al-Watan:

- Sisi and Museveni agree on establishing navigational line between Lake Victoria and Mediterranean

- Prime Minister reviews results of first phase for reclamation of 1.5 million acres

Al-Shorouk:

- Sisi discusses with Museveni in Uganda promotion of cooperation between two countries

- France welcomes decision of handing remains of victims of EgyptAir flight to their relatives

- Prosecutors detains police officer and three low-ranking policemen over charges of torturing Makeen