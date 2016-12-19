Ghana: Bisa Kdei Kicks Off Europe Tour With Amsterdam Concert

This year has been a roller coaster of performances, videos drops and studio sessions for Ghana's VGMA highlife Artiste of the Year Award winner Bisa K Dei.

Undoubtedly taking major strides in taking Ghanaian highlife music beyond borders his Europe fan Base has been consistently demanding Bisa Kdei to pay a visit.

Earlier this year, lots of business discussions had been underway to get Bisa KDei to perform in Europe and there is no perfect time than the Christmas season for Bisa KDei to rock Europe.

The tour kick-started in Amsterdam as he jammed the audience with a thrilling performance. The #amazingamsterdam trended with live images of Bisa KDei.

The story gets better with a total shutdown of Belgium. Fans waited patiently into the wee hours of the morning to catch a glimpse of Bisa KDei's performance.

Bisa Kdei and his manager, Jay Foley will be in Paris tonight as their next stop. However, series of events in Ghana are booked for the Life crooner and will have to continue the tour after December.

Word from the camp says, January to March 2017 will see Bisa K Dei in Canada, USA and and Ghana with 3 huge concerts.

Bisa Kdei has proven himself to Ghana and beyond in terms of good music that motivates, inspires and will also move you to the dancing floor.

He shared a video of his recent performance in Amsterdam and I must say High Life music is Magic... If you are in Europe, expect Bisa Kdei in your city any time from now...