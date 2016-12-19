Somalia: AU Peacekeepers Blamed for Civilian Deaths

The UN-mandated African Union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has been accused of killing civilians in two separate incidents over this week in Lower Shabelle region, south of the horn of Africa country.

At least 6 people, including women and children were killed after AMISOM troops struck a minibus carrying vegetables in the outskirts of Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region on Friday night.

In a separate incident, AMISOM soldiers shot dead a mother and her four kids at El Weregow area located near the port town of Marka, about 110Km south-west of Somali capital on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, an armored personnel carrier belonging to AMISOM hit and killed a woman in a road accident in Mogadishu's KM-4 junction. The convoy left from the scene without paying attention to the incident.

Nur Osman Rageh, the administrator of Shalanbod district urged the federal government of Somalia to take measure to end the recurrent and indiscriminate killings against the civilians by AMISOM forces.