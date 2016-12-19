19 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Property Destroyed As Huge Fire Engulfs Bardere Market

A mysterious fire swept through sections of a big market in the southern town of Bardere located in Somalia's Gedo province on Sunday night, officials said.

Dozens of people lost properties and other valuables in the inferno at the market in Bardere district. The blaze spread quickly through the market and firemen extinguished it several hours after it began.

The city's authorities said the huge fire has destroyed nearly 10 shopping malls. There were chaotic scenes as people tried to salvage their belongings, according to a witness who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

No casualties have been reported so far as a result of the inferno at Bardere market.

The cause of the fire is still unclear but it may have been started by an electrical fault, reports say.

