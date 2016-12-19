Somalia: Parliamentary Election Resumes in Mogadishu

19 December 2016

The ballot Voting for the lower house MPs of people in northern Somalia has re-started in Mogadishu on Monday morning following a suspension last week. The electoral delegates hailing from Somaliland have poured into the polling station at a heavily fortified police building in Mogadishu's Abdulaziz district.

The country's electoral commission said in a statement six parliamentary seats will be elected in today's voting for the lower house chamber of the federal parliament. Three MPs, including a woman were elected in the ongoing election.

Fadumo Ismail became the first winner of the ballot and she has retained her lower house seat after winning 47 votes, defeating two rival female candidates. Two more MPs Osman Emli Boqore, former MP and Ismail Abdirahman Bashir have been elected as federal MPs and won 25 and 33 votes respectively.

