Angola: Sports - Coutinho Miguel Reelected Recreativo De Cacuso President

Cacuso — With 28 votes in favor, a null and none against, Coutinho Nobre Miguel was reelected Saturday president of Recreativo do Cacuso, for the 2017/2021 period, a poll that counted on a single list.

The present board also comprises Manuel Mateus, Adolfo Bibi, Manuel Godinho Mário Osório and Pinto Leite as vice-presidents, while António da Gama is the secretary general and Sérgio Coutinho, deputy secretary general.

At the general assembly, Carlos Fernandes holds the position of president, Caetano da Rita Tinta, vice-president and Filomena Santos, the first member.

The Audit Board is made up of Fernandes Gomes in the chair and Gerson Dinis, vice-chair, while the jurisdictional council is chaired Manuel Campo, vice-president, Evaristo Kapunga, and member, Júlio Cassala.

The reelected president called for the club board members for a greater commitment to their tasks in order to achieve the objectives of the Club, which are to build a competitive team capable of winning national and international titles in various games.

Recreativo de Cacuso counts on the games of football, handball, rink hockey, basketball and judo.