Angola: BCA Bank Opens Ten Branches

Luanda — The Angolan Commercial Bank (BCA) has expanded its services with the inauguration of ten banking branches in the provinces of Luanda, Cuanza Norte and Sul, Benguela and Huambo on Friday, thus elevating to 41 branches in ten provinces of Angola.

The inauguration ceremony in Luanda took place in the main avenue of Lar Patriota in Belas municipality, with the opening of two agencies of the same financial institution, chaired by the director and Coordinator of Credit and Risk of BCA, Tatiana Muhongo.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that the expansion of the branches will allow many more customers to have access to services, making the products better known and improve the quality of work.