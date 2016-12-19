19 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Ex-Minister Kapita Gets National Mourning

President Edgar Lungu has declared today as Day of National mourning in honour of former Agriculture Minister Ben Kapita.

Kapita died on Friday in Ndola after a long battle with cancer.

He also served as special advisor for policy implementation and monitoring under President Rupiah Banda.

Kapita was the longest serving Zambia National Farmers Union president and also flirted with running a political party called Lima Party that contested elections in 1996.

The 74-year-old died at Saint Dominic's Mission Hospital in Bwana Mkubwa, in Ndola rural.

Kapita's funeral is being held at farm number 7 in Bwana Mkubwa off the Ndola-Kabwe highway.

