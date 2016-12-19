Photo: Flikr

President Patrice Talon of Benin

press release

President Patrice Talon and his government unveiled last Friday their Programme of Action 2016-2021. Based on wide-ranging structural reforms and the investment of 9.039 trillion FCFA (13.78 billion Euros), this Programme, entitled “Revealing Benin”, aims to restart the country’s development. The President of the Republic of Benin, in front of 850 representatives of the highest state institutions, members of civil society, diplomats, constitutional bodies and investors, said he wanted to "revive the development of the country very quickly and very strongly".

Revealing Benin’s considerable strengths

Following a comprehensive diagnosis of the country’s potential, this development programme will completely transform Benin’s economy, while reinforcing social protection and improving living conditions for the country’s population. To explain the concept of “Revealing Benin”, the President and his government declared that the country possesses considerable strengths, including its advantageous geostrategic position, its agriculture expertise and its strong, but currently underexploited, potential for tourism.

An unprecedented scale of investment

“Revealing Benin” will be implemented through domestic and international public-private partnerships. The investment totals 9.039 trillion FCFA (13.78 billion euros), which is an unprecedented amount in the country’s history. This has the power to increase purchasing power, improve the population’s well-being, create a more dynamic economy, and showcase Benin to the international community. Once completed, the programme will generate as many as 500,000 new jobs.

The programme acts simultaneously in institutional, economic and societal areas. It comprises of 45 major projects, representing 7.086 trillion FCFA (10.8 billion Euros) alone in key sectors for development: tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, electricity, urban development, drinking water, social protection, digital technology and the knowledge economy.

For instance, the government plans to make the Pendjari/W national park the leading park in West Africa through its rich fauna. In infrastructure, the government will build a world-class airport, well-connected to downtown Cotonou through an expressway. Education will also see notable investment, including the creation of an International City of Innovation and Knowledge (CIIS). The City will promote centres of excellence for higher education, scientific research and entrepreneurship across Africa, and foster the growth of national and regional champions in various areas of innovation.

Dedicated governance

The government has created a system, which sits underneath the Presidency, charged with implementation and follow up to ensure the programme is implemented. This includes agencies tasked with implementation of specific projects and the Office of Research and Analysis. This will ensure efficient governance and increase the country’s ability to manage investments, to accelerate the implementation of the programme’s projects.

To conclude, the President of the Republic underlined the government’s commitment to social protection and protecting the society’s most vulnerable. Universal healthcare will be put in place to support up to 4 million Beninese citizens.