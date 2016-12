Luanda — The 19-year old Lauriela Martins was accorded the title of Angola's most beautiful woman and the country's representative to Miss Universe 2018.

Miss Malanje Eliane Lungoji (18) was elected First Runner-up, while Miss Huila Hermilinda Matos became Second Runner-up

The title of Miss photogenic went to Yulana da Costa, and Miss Moxico Helena Muendo grabbed the trophy of Miss Friendly.

Isabel Kanda won the traditional costume trophy.