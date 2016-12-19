19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: SADC Games - Angola Lose to Zimbabwe in Last Match

Luanda — Angola lost on Sunday to Zimbabwe in the final of the men's football tournament at Luanda's Coqueiros Stadium in the 7th Games of the African Union Sport Council Region5 (AUSC Region5).

With the participation of Angola (host), South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and Swaziland in football, basketball, boxing, athletics, adapted sports, tennis, swimming, gymnastics, judo and Netball, the last day was marked in the morning by the lowering of the flags of the countries at Osvaldo Serra Van-dúnem Higher Education Police Institute, headquarters of the delegations present at the event.

Angola finished fourth in the games won by South Africa.

