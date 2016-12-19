Ethiopia: GERD - Nation's Voice of Cooperation

opinion

The GERD has been witnessing that nation has built the capacity to control the discharge of Nile through well-designed Dam which was unimaginable some decades before. Up on finalization, the project will make Ethiopia well known for its power and taming of the wilderness of Nile (proves Ethiopia's engineering prowess to fetter the unchecked run of Nile to the benefit of its citizens).

Ethiopians are proud of their capacity of constructing gigantic Dam as big as the GERD. Close to 60 percent of the construction has been finalized so far. And preparations are on the verge of completion to generate 750 MW of electricity from the two turbines, which are part of the construction targeted to be launched soon.

The project has also seen finalization of construction of 400 and 500KV power transmission lines traversing from the GERD all the way to Beles project and Addis Ababa main power reservoir. These lines are readied to convey GERD- generated power to targeted destinations and power houses.

GERD is being financed by the contribution of the people of Ethiopia and it has transcended temporary agenda of politics, time and place. Hence, it has become corner stone of national consensus, pride of citizens and emblem of poverty alleviation. Being realized with the solidified effort of people, it has unified all consents and opinions of people for noble cause: renaissance of the country.

The contribution and support of people has continued in an intensified manner and GERD is gathering fresh momentum for completion as per schedule. Currently, well over 11,000 workers are toiling day and night indefiance of the wilderness of Guba, Benishangul Gumuz State, where the GERD is located.

The concept of"trans-boundary waters" or "international waters" refers to water basins that lie on the territory of more than one country (UN Water, 2015). Worldwide there are 263 trans-boundary rivers crossing the borders of 80 per cent of countries in the world, whereas 33 countries have almost all of their territory within a shared river basin (ibid.). Large numbers of trans-boundary river basins are shared between two different countries only. But some rivers, for instance the River Danube, flow through 18 countries; the River Congo passes through 10 countries and the Nile Basin is shared among 11 states (UN, 2014).Trans-boundary rivers are shared water resources, and as such their utilization is treated as subject of political cooperation between states.

The Nile Basin is one of the oldest places that embraced many river valley civilizations and settlements. Currently, more than 200 million people, along with their insatiable industries, depend on the Nile and its tributaries for drinking water, irrigation, energy, leisure, cultural activities, etc. (FAO, 2011).

From water fetching shadufs of ancient Egypt to large dams, throughout the years, people have found different means to utilize the river. When built, GERD would be the largest, most remarkable and inseparable part to the already existing system of water infrastructures along the Nile River, as well as of the basin itself.

Ethiopia started construction of the GERD on the Blue Nile in 2011. Today, well-over 60 per cent of construction of the GERD has been finalized. It is expected to be completed as prescheduled. The Dam is a colossal hydro-power infrastructure with a capacity of 6000 MW( and estimated annual energy production of 15.692 GWh: equivalent to triple the current total energy consumption of Ethiopia.).

Currently, Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing economies of the Global South. With the aim to pursue further economic and regional growth, Ethiopia has launched a country-wide scheme to mobilize its untapped water resources for poverty alleviation and economic transformation: hydro-power. Among several large hydro-power projects that are in progress now, the GERD is the overriding one. Up on finalization, with height of 170 m and reservoir with storage capacity of 63 billion m3, the GERD would be the largest dam in Africa and the 10th largest in the World.

According to MoFED, Ethiopia's electric energy demand is growing by 25 per cent per year and it is difficult, and almost impossible, for Ethiopia to meet this huge demand without pursuing economic growth and industrial development using untapped renewable water resources. Therefore, development of renewable energy sources is predominant objective and exigent task of Ethiopia to satisfy its insatiable and ever-growing energy demand and sustain its well-oiled economic progress: Ethiopia has formulated green development economy founded on utilization of renewable energy resources such as hydro-power.

The GERD has started to tackle the complicated and imbalanced water politics of the Nile Basin that has been entrenched since the titular dubbing of "Egypt as the gift of the Nile" by imprudent individuals who shied away from recognizing Ethiopia as the first born of Nile. Since then,Nile River has been one-sidedly controlled by Egypt and partially Sudan.

Egypt's dominant role in the basin originates from the period of Ancient Egypt, but most recently from 1959 when the "Nile Waters Agreement 1959" was concluded between Sudan and Egypt, dividing the river to 18.5 and 55.5 billion m3 between the two countries respectively. This water treaty had prohibited other riparian countries to utilize the river.

The construction of GERD on the Blue Nile is a source of national pride for many Ethiopians. However, downstream countries are expressing concern that it may hurt their water share established historically. Sticking to the above mentioned colonial treaties have prevented downstream countries from Nile cooperation and comprehensive agreements that adhered to the principle of insignificant impact and equitable use of water.

However, hydrologists said that the problem on Nile water utilization largely stems from lack of cooperation and understanding of the extent of benefits of the GERD. In line with this, ISS:2008,stated that the economic and social underdevelopment of Nile riparian states is mainly the result of their failure to develop their water resources for irrigation and hydroelectric power generation (beside lack of cooperation and consensus to use the river for mutual benefit).

ISS also indicated that at present there is no comprehensive agreement on the Nile that binds all the water course states. And no measure of integrated planning has been carried out to develop the basin (however, there are encouraging initiatives of cooperation like Nile Basin Initiative).

The current unbalanced distribution of the Nile water and environmental degradation of the region cannot be ignored any longer. Ethiopia has been inviting all Nile riparian countries to Nile Cooperation while It has even more plausible and legally tenable claims to reserve the possibility of massive unilateral water development program on the Blue Nile basin and other water resources.

As part of its endeavor to enhance clarity, Ethiopia had invited Egyptian and Sudanese experts and leaders to visit the construction site and undertake joint impact assessment studies. This far-reaching effort would help upstream partners to rid themselves off from harboring any suspicion and objection that the Dam may significantly hurt their interest.

Ethiopia believes in Nile cooperation as a principal strategy. In this regard, it is over and over again stating its scientifically proven stance that GERD can help stop silting that is caused by old dams in Egypt and Sudan. If the run-off is not controlled by the GERD, the silting will cripple all the dams in both countries (the amount of the debris deposited by the Nile in Sudan and Egypt is estimated at 110 million tons annually).

In addition, the GERD can save more water than Aswan when viewed from the rate of evaporation. It is located in a better position to reduce evaporation and store more water to be discharged to downstream countries(in the contrary, from hydrological stand point, Aswan dam is causing immense and unjustifiable waste in terms of evaporation and seepage: ISS:2008).

Cognizant of these realities, Ethiopia is striving to forge lasting spirit of cooperation towards enhancing the use of Nile waters based on the laws of trans-boundary rivers. To this end, nation is employing discussion and negotiation as an instrument to iron out problems: it is making tireless call to all Nile riparian countries to strengthen cooperation between them and break the deep rooted impasse over the equitable use of Nile.

Indubitably, nation will keep on its tireless effort to enhance Nile cooperation, finalize construction of the GERD and employ it for development. Nation's call to mutual benefit and equitable use of Nile will continue until finalization of GERD and fruition of poverty alleviation.

The GERD is audacious move of Ethiopian people to exercise their right of utilizing the Nile River that territorially belongs to them and Ethiopia being the contributor of over 87 percent of Nile water. In addition, Ethiopia has been openly calling for Nile Cooperation and made its stand clear that the Dam would not have significant impact to downstream countries.

Cooperation is zeitgeist and hobson's choice of the new millennium. It has been proven that the more efforts are being exerted, the more the GERD is succumbing to invincible endeavor of citizens. GERD is gaining momentum each day and striding to finalization as people are continuing their contribution and support.