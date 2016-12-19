17 December 2016

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Malaria Program Recommends Doses for Pregnant Women

By Catherine B. Nyenkan

The National Malaria Control Program (NMCP) has recommended at least two plus doses of Intermittent Preventive Treatment (IPT) for women during pregnancy to reduce the risk posed to mothers, fetuses and the unborn.

According to the 2015/ 2016 Fiscal Year Report of the Ministry of Health released recently, the doses will reduce maternal malaria episode, maternal and fetal anaemia, low birth rate and neonatal mortality.

The report indicates that the number of pregnant women receiving the "SP" for IPT for the fiscal year under review was 41 percent.

"This shows a dropout rate of 19.0 percent from the national target of 60 percent," the report noted, adding that the previous baseline of 47.6 percent was not met.

The report stated that nevertheless the highest achievement of 50.2 percent for the year was in the fourth quarter.

Like the previous year, only Bong, Nimba, Lofa and Bomi Counties have exceeded the national average slightly, with Gbapolu, Grand Kru and Montserrado Counties the least, according to the report.

