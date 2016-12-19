Ghana: Ken Ofori-Atta Likely to Be Appointed Finance Minister

Joy business is reliably informed that the co-founder of Databank Financial Services, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be named as Finance Minister in the incoming government.

Sources say one of the major reasons why President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has settled on the financial guru is due to his plan to make the private sector the focus of this government as he works to stabilize the economy.

This informs the former Attorney-General's decision to bring in someone who has been a player in the private sector and has a deeper understanding of the workings of the financial sector.

Another thing that may have worked for Ken Ofori Atta, according to sources, is basically about trust as he comes in handy as someone that the president can better relate to when it comes to issues finance and the economy.

Mr Ofori-Atta is lauded for the astute manner in which he has managed Nana Akufo-Addo's finance's as an opposition leader and during the recent campaign period.

JOYBUSINESS gathers Mr Ofori Atta's connection with the international business community and investors also played a major role in president elect's decision to nominate him, to manage one of the most difficult and sensitive ministries of the state.

He tells JOYBUSINESS he is prepared to hit the ground running, as soon as the president, formally hands the position to him.

Sources say Nana Akufo-Addo could release his first batch of ministerial appointments, possibly on January 8, which will include the name of Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister.

However, JOYBUSINESS is learning that his appointment is subject to the approval of the Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some senior members.

This is because close sources say there are some elements in the Party that are pushing other names like Dr Anthony Akoto Osei to be considered for the position.

If the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have his way, then, surely the astute investment banker would become the Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin believes Ken Ofori Atta could deliver, because of what he has achieved in the private sector.

"He is not that outspoken but he is someone who has a deep understanding of our economy and I think he wants to mark. He wants to bring another dimension to how things are done," he said.