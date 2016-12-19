West Africa: Ecowas Appoints Mahama Co-Mediator for Gambia Election Crisis

ECOWAS appoints Mahama alongside President Buhari of Nigeria to mediate in the brewing Gambia election crisis...

The Authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has endorsed the appointment of President John Dramani Mahama, to be a co-mediator in the ongoing election crises in The Gambia.

ECOWAS appoints Mahama, together with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, as Co-Mediator and Chief Mediator respectively, to assist in tackling the Gambian political impasse.

The Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Mrs Marjon Kamara, announced this while presenting an 11-page communique issued at the end of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government. The event was held in Abuja on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

The Authority called on government and the coalition parties to show restraint in order to preserve national unity and respect the will of the Gambian people.

The Heads of State called for restraint and respect for the rule of law from stakeholders within and outside The Gambia. They also called on the country's defence and security forces to play their part in a nationalistic manner, in order to protect lives and property.

President Mahama ceased the opportunity to thank the ECOWAS and her individual members for the various roles they played in the just-concluded Ghana's general elections. He also thanked the authority for all the assistance they gave his administration during challenging times such as the period of the Ebola epidermic, the Mali/Burkinafaso terrorist attacks, etc.

President Mahama went ahead to inform the house that following the peaceful election held, a transition team is already working to ensure a peaceful transition of powers from the current government to another, come 7th January, 2016. He also invited all who would be able to make it, to the grande occasion.

Speaking further, the President promised to make himself available for international responsibilities soon after his handover. He however noted amid smiles that that would be after he had taken some rest after 3 long years of uninterrupted hard work.

