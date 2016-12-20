20 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Djibouti: FERWAFA Boss Officials Attend FIFA Workshop in Djibouti

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

FERWAFA executive committee members, Patrick Kagabo and Mpilikanyi Appolinaire alongside deputy secretary general Emmanuel Habineza are in Djibouti for the FIFA Forward Programme Workshop organised for the CECAFA Member Associations.

The three-day workshop that started on Saturday and concluded on Monday was aimed briefing regional FAs on how to access, manage and put to positive productivity the available funds for various football activities under FIFA Forward Programme (FFP).

During the sessions, FIFA's experts provided an insight into FFP's contract of agreed objectives, which defines the framework for the use of FIFA's tailor-made development support and the respective development priorities and objectives.

The workshop also included an integrity module about the implementation of specific programmes to protect football at national level.

FIFA's member associations and confederations will have until 1 June 2017 to complete their contracts of agreed objectives.

