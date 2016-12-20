20 December 2016

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Congo-Kinshasa: Gunfire Erupts in Congo's Capital As Kabila's Mandate Expires

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Deutsche Welle
Congolese Police.

Gunfire was heard in several districts of Kinshasa as demonstrators called for President Joseph Kabila to step down. Kabila's term expired at midnight, but he appears set to stay on as ruler.

Gunfire was heard in several parts of the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, early Tuesday morning as protesters took to the streets calling for the resignation of current President Joseph Kabila.

Kabila's second term officially expired at midnight . Kabila, who has been in power for 15 years, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

Shops were closed in the main square on Monday, and soldiers and police outnumbered passersby in the capital in anticipation of possible violence. Social media access has been blocked and protests were outlawed. The UN human rights office in Congo said 28 people were arrested in Kinshasa and 46 in the eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Demonstrations took place in the districts of Kalamu, Matete and Lingwala. Students at Kinshasa University clashed with soldiers and police, blowing whistles and burning tires.

Kabila, meanwhile, doesn't appear to be willing to leave his post.

"I don't see [Kabila] caving in to pressure," said Kikaya Bin Karubi, Kabila's diplomatic adviser, earlier Monday.

Staying in charge

Kabila has served as president of the central African nation since his father, Laurent Kabila, was assassinated in 2001. Joseph Kabila was elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2011, but the opposition said the 2011 election was rigged.

The ruling party, the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), and some opposition leaders have agreed to schedule an election in 2018 and allow Kabila to remain in office until then. But the main opposition bloc disagrees with the plan.

Should Kabila remain, there is growing concern over another civil war. Conflicts in central Africa between 1996 and 2003 killed millions.

kbd/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

More on This

Opposition Leader Urges Peaceful Resistance

Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi said Tuesday people should not recognize the "illegal and illegitimate… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.