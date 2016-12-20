Africa: It Hurts That the Soulless Dictator of Banjul Will Not Leave, After All

Photo: Thierry Gouegnon/Reuters Media Express

Gambian President Jammeh arrives at a polling station with his wife Zineb during the presidential election in Banjul.

opinion

In December 2009, I found myself listening to a perceptive Gambian bemoan the stupidities of His Excellency the president Sheikh Professor Al-hajj Doctor Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh, better known simply as Yahya Jammeh.

One story stayed with me. It has nothing to do with Al-hajj Jammeh's murder squads that targeted opponents, real and perceived, including the journalist Deyda Haydara. It has nothing to do with his ability to cure patients of Aids using herbs concocted in the presidential palace.

I have not established the veracity of the story. Nonetheless, it is worth a recount for its utter absurdity and the fact that it was well within the realm of the possible when it comes to Mr Jammeh, a soldier and no gentleman.

'Strange creatures for leaders'

During national celebrations at the country's main stadium, president Jammeh noticed a woman with an ample backside walk past. Then a brilliant idea occurred to him: wouldn't it be wise to organise a competition there and then to establish which woman had the biggest of them all. And so he ordered and so it happened. I want to think the chief himself was the judge-in-chief of the Miss BumBum contest.

The world has produced some strange creatures for leaders, but then there is Mr Jammeh, a mess of a president from start to finish. From what I hear, the man has no redeeming virtue.

When he conceded defeat to Mr Adama Barrow following the December 1 election, I couldn't believe it. I thought the dude was finally burnishing his bombastic yet crass image.

Just when West Africa was beginning to look really attractive with president John Mahama's concession in Ghana, Mr Jammeh popped up yet again. He withdrew his concession and declared he was not only going to court to challenge the results, he also wanted a new God-fearing electoral body to organise a fresh election.

Mr Jammeh took full advantage of some review of the results, which never changed the outcome anyway, to stick around.

After 22 years, president Sheikh Professor Al-hajj Doctor does not think it is time to go even if he is presiding over a country where half the people are poor. He is hanging on just because he can.

Leaders who come to power via the gun are not to be trusted. In Uganda, Rwanda, Chad, Sudan, and now Gambia all those men changed their tune chameleon-like to keep imposing themselves on the people.

When they organise elections, they do so without ever intending to hand over power regardless of the outcome of an election. Elections are a vehicle to cling on, not to advance democratic government and to improve their countries with new ideas.

In an almost infantile way, Mr Jammeh has the world talking, fellow leaders scratching their heads, travelling to Banjul and coming away empty handed. And he has guns out, trying to intimidate president-elect Barrow.

Yet, depending on the kind of man he is, this could be Mr Barrow's moment. He needs to emerge from hiding, rally his supporters, face down Mr Jammeh, chase him from Banjul and claim his rightful seat. He cannot rely on pressure from outside powers to claim the crown for him. He has to go for it. Outside pressure helps only when there is real action on the ground.

Only street action will do

I doubt that anyone will talk sense into Mr Jammeh's juju brain. Only street action will do. His military can break only so many skulls. Ultimately, it's the call of Mr Barrow and those who voted him to "once and for all [teach] this soulless dictator" a hard lesson in manners and statecraft.

Mr Jammeh's level of disregard for fellow citizens, for voters, for decency is annoying, to say it one more time.

Mr Tabaire is the co-founder and director of programmes at African Centre for Media Excellence in Kampala.