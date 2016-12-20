Africa: End of the Road for Gambia's Jammeh

Photo: The Independent

Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow (C) gesturing to the crowd in Kololi.

opinion

On December 1, voters of the West African country of the Gambia went to the polls and the outcome was a pleasant surprise, but what was also surprising was the fact that Gambia's crazy, eccentric and erratic dictator for 22 years, the self-styled Gen Yahya Jammeh, went on national television after some procrastination and accepted unconditionally the results of the elections.

Unlike some African leaders in southern Africa and in our neck of the woods, Jammeh conceded defeat and admitted that he lost in a "transparent and rig-free election" and congratulated the winner, Gambian businessman Adama Barrow, promised to hand over power peacefully and even assist the winner who was the candidate of a coalition of seven Gambian opposition political parties.

In a move that did not come as a surprise to me and observers of Gambian politics, Jammeh who conceded defeat on December 2, appeared on national television once again on December 9 and stunned Gambia's wananchi by announcing that he does not accept the results of Gambia's elections.

The results were announced by the chairman of the country's independent electoral commission, 82-year-old Alieu Momar Njie who despite his advanced age has more courage, credibility and stamina than a spineless and toothless engineer who presided, for more than a decade, over a partisan electoral commission in an African country where rigging of elections has become routine and is taken for granted.

Using language which is as shameless as it is disingenuous, Jammeh who is clearly driven by fear claims that the elections were rigged. He said, "After a thorough investigation, I have decided to reject the outcome of the recent election. I recommend fresh and transparent elections which will be officiated by a God-fearing and independent electoral commission."

Jammeh reminds me of many African dictators who like him are shameless and pathological liars; their words are as worthless as the Zimbabwe dollar. For lovers of trivia, Jammeh borrowed a leaf from Mobutu Sese Seko and gave himself the following names and grand title: "His excellency sheikh professor al-hajj Dr Yahya Abdul-Aziz Awal Jemus Junkung Nassiru Deen Babili Mansa" and like Idi Amin, added: "Conqueror of Two Rivers." Hahaha! Well, this alone confirms my worst fears that the man is mentally deranged and should never have ruled the Gambia for even one day!

What next for the Gambia?

Regular readers of this column know my consistent and principled position and views on Jammeh, a reckless soldier who would in a disciplined, regular and professional national army be a corporal at most, except in much of Africa senior army and police ranks are awarded by big men to relatives and persons from the big men's region or as rewards to regime loyalists who excel in doing dirty work, including getting rid of a dictator's perceived and fabricated opponents.

I visited Senegal and the Gambia in 1998 to attend a UN conference and have vivid memories of the two countries.

Gambia is smaller than West Nile sub-region in both geographical size and population. West Nile, with almost double the population of the Gambia, is blessed with more natural resources than tiny Gambia whose only source of income is tourism.

I am advised that more tourists visit the Gambia every year than the country's entire population, but unfortunately most of the hard currency earned from Gambia's tourist industry goes into the pockets of Jammeh, his relatives and cronies, not unlike what happens in many African countries which have been held hostage for years by callous, greedy and power-hungry dictators, such as, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea and others whom our esteemed readers know.

I hope Gambians will not take Jammeh's nonsense lying down. Time has come for Gambians to flush out that psychopath out of the Gambia like the gallant sons and daughters of Burkina Faso flushed out another crazy and murderous traitor, Blaise Compaore, who fled and sought refuge in Ivory Coast in 2013.

One day the long arm of international law will catch up with Compaore who should face justice he denied millions of Africans.

Jammeh should not provoke Gambians to unleash on him the punishment Liberians administered to another equally notorious dictator called Samuel Doe who like most African dictators lived by the gun and eventually perished by the gun. The sooner he steps down from power, the better for the Gambia. Jammeh is a disgrace who belongs to the likes of Boko Haram.

In the meantime, I welcome the positions taken by neighbouring Senegal, Ecowas and the African Union whose chairperson has condemned Jammeh's call for fresh elections as null and void. Jammeh must be given an ultimatum to hand over power to Mr Barrow peacefully and without any further delay.

Ecowas should assemble a force to implement the choice of the Gambian people who, like Zimbabweans and Ugandans, are longing for a long-overdue change which has been denied to wananchi by illegitimate regimes.

If regional efforts fail, United Nations should urgently take appropriate action under chapter 7 of the UN charter because Jammeh's illegal and irrational actions pose a threat to international peace and security.

Tiny Gambia is one of the leading sources of desperate migrants seeking asylum in Europe and thousands have already perished in the Mediterranean Sea, a tragedy which should pierce the conscience of people of goodwill and awaken the international community to take action.

The world is watching. Enough is enough. Down with dictator Jammeh! Gambia Oyee! Aluta continua!

Mr Acemah is a political scientist, consultant and a retired career diplomat.