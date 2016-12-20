The facilitator in Burundi crisis felt it was essential to end the issue of the legitimacy of President Pierre Nkurunziza to move forward.

"Those who want me to question the legitimacy of Pierre Nkurunziza are out of their mind, it is the people who have given legitimacy to the government," Benjamin Mkapa told journalists.

The statement was made at the press conference that closed his visit on 9 December. He recalled that the Burundi Constitutional Court and the East African Court of Justice have ruled on the legitimacy of Bujumbura government.

"Even the Security Council recognizes Pierre Nkurunziza as president. He wondered: "Why should we waste so much time discussing an issue that has been solved?" To illustrate this, the facilitator cited the example of the ambassadors who present their credentials to President Nkurunziza.

During the meeting, the former Tanzanian president also spoke of his ultimate goal. It is a question of "bringing the parties to prepare the general elections of 2020 in such a way that they are fair, free and credible".

As for the stakeholders of the inter-Burundi dialogue, he was clear: "The instigators of the coup and those who have dived into violence have no place at the negotiation table. They are not my priority. I ask the host countries to control them well so that they do not destabilize our ongoing dialogue. "His priority is therefore to bring together non-violent opposition and the government in order to reach an agreement that will allow them to move forward.

At the press conference, President Mkapa also spoke about the internal dialogue conducted by the National Commission for Inter-Burundian Dialogue (CNDI). According to him, the Burundian population is entitled to engage in internal dialogue. He concluded: "We do not have the prerogatives to deny the Burundian people the right to review their history or revise their Constitution."

Reactions

Pierre Claver Mbonimpa: "In case of force majeure, we will go through the red light"

"As you know, fire brings fire," said the Burundian human rights defender, who is now in exile. "Burundian children will not accept to live eternally in exile. Those who are currently in power know that better than us".

For Mbonimpa, with his media release, Mkapa has just handed in his resignation. "Burundians are now waiting for the reactions of the mediator, President Museveni". Mr Mbonimpa believes that if the facilitation fails and the government refuses the path of peaceful negotiation, there will be violence. "In case of force majeure, we will jump the traffic light, as there will be no other way to save the country." He concluded: "Mkapa opened fire in Burundi, with Nkurunziza at the head of the command".

Willy Nyamitwe: "Terrorism will never have the last word".

According to the senior adviser to President Pierre Nkurunziza in charge of communication, Burundi is well prepared to handle any radicalization. "Is there anything more radical than the 2015 coup, the throwing of grenades in public places and the attack of different military camps at the beginning of December 2015? According to him," Radicals on the run have tried everything they could, but terrorism will never have the last word."

Over the Cnared platform and some civil society organizations that have challenged the facilitator, the answer is categorical: "You cannot challenge a facilitator when you do not have the moral strength and are not part of the dialogue. Those have never been invited. "

Willy Nyamitwe said that the mediation has the support of the Burundian State. For him, the remarks made by Mkapa is a position shared by the Security Council through the resolutions 2248 and 2279 that favor a peaceful settlement of the Burundian conflict.

Léonce Ngendakumana: "A gathering of political parties, civil society and armed groups is necessary".

The deputy chairman of Sahwanya Frodebu party said that the declaration of Mkapa has the merit of waking up the spirits. "He has given a boost to the process and will force each party to come to its senses." He called on the fighting forces to put forward the national interest, to renounce their political and ethnic belonging to their honor and join their forces to stand against Bujumbura.

Léonce Ngendakumana said that the only option for Burundi is to resolve conflicts through inclusive dialogue.

"Neither the government's radical stance nor the military option of the opposition will have the last word. We will end up negotiating to end the crisis".

Tatien Sibomana: "Mkapa has cracked"

This political actor considers that Mkapa has cracked. Tatien Sibomana said the facilitator was not able to handle the contradictions because he had come to Burundi with a priori.

For Sibomana, the facilitator used a language unworthy of a head of state. He owes respect for all Burundians.

Sibomana says Mkapa has forgotten his role as a facilitator. He violated the procedure of the facilitation and judicial investigation by deciding in favor of a party. Mr Sibomana concluded: "It remains to be seen if his position is that of the main facilitator, Museveni and if it is also that of the heads of State. If it is not the case, the latter will have to draw necessary conclusions. "

Evariste Ndayishimiye: "I call on non-violent politicians in exile to return to the country"

For the Cndd-Fdd party, the presence of Mkapa in Burundi has enabled him to note the positive evolution of the situation in Burundi, "negatively depicted by the radical anti-democratic opposition and its supporters".

The Secretary General of this party reaffirms his commitment to dialogue, the only way to reach consensual, constructive and inclusive solutions. According to Evariste Ndayishimiye, a peaceful climate and consultations between political parties are to be praised. "I call on our compatriots and politicians in exile to return to the country to contribute to the construction of Burundi and prepare the next elections with serenity.

Jérémie Minani: "Civil war is an option if dialogue fails"

"Civil war is an extreme choice, but if it is the only choice left to the Burundian people, we will have to resort to it", Jérémie Minani said. That Communication Officer for Cnared said that it is out of question that the people of Burundi continue to remain passive. "We have written a letter of recusal of the mediation. We will soon notify our rejection of the mediator at the summit of the heads of state of the East African Community." For him, it is clear that the EAC must find another mediator or let the UN lead the dialogue. "Mkapa's remarks constitute an automatic resignation from his function as a facilitator".

Jacques Bigirimana: "In politics, the military option does not count"

The president of FNL party (officially recognized by the government) appreciated the fact that the facilitator settled the question of the legitimacy of the government in place. "This is a question that underlies the 2015 insurrection ". He calls for the respect for what has been said by the facilitator. He appeals to all exiled politicians to return for the continuation of the dialogue in the country.

Bigirimana recommends Cnared to come to its senses and understand that the military option won't get anywhere.

There is no winner or loser between brothers. "Do not give in to anger. What is most important is to agree on a common future."

Amnesty International

For Amnesty International, an effective mediation process is needed to resolve the human and political rights issues that underlie the crisis in Burundi.

"It is disappointing to see that the process is paralyzed again after President Mkapa's controversial remarks at the end of his visit," the organization said.

According to Amnesty International, in his official communiqué, the facilitator appreciated the concerns raised about the boundaries of the political space and stressed the need for frank and open deliberations in this regard.

"In this context, we urge him to ensure that independent civil society and other dissenting voices are not excluded from discussions on the future of Burundi", Amnesty International said.

Written by Agnès Ndirubusa and translated by Pierre Emmanuel Ngendakumana