Liberia: Pro Temp Lauds Ellen for Dedication of Hydro

The President Pro Tempore of the Senate has written a letter to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf congratulating her and the Government of Liberia (GoL) for the formal turning on of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant after 26 years of dormancy.

On June 2, 1990, the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant was rendered ineffective by rebel forces of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL).

In a letter to President Sirleaf, Pro Temp Armah Zolu Jallah described the turning on of the hydro as an event that will engender a major boost in economic activities in the intended 18 communities and the country as a whole.

"Launching of the 22 megawatt turbines will provide encouragement to businesspeople to step up their purchase of products knowing that they will be preserved for a longer time by the use of electricity and that families will remain up for a longer time merry-making, especially during this festive season," the Gbarpolu County Senator said.

Jallah chairs that county's Legislative Caucus.

It can be recalled that Pro Temp Jallah few months ago was guest to the head of delegation of the European Union (EU), Ambassador Tiina Intelmann, and her team to Gbarpolu County.

The tour by the EU delegation took them to four areas in Gbarpolu that have the potential to provide county-wide electricity through hydro plants; and Ambassador Intelmann expressed possibilities for the construction of the project based on the natural environment of the area.

In another development, Senator Jallah has made a donation of US$1,000 or L$100, 000 to the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJA) in fulfillment of a pledge he made during programs marking the unveiling of the architectural designs of the association's building project.