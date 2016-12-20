20 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, Algeria Agree to Enhance Business Ties

By Tewodros Kassa

State Minister Hirut Zemene dubbed Ethio-Algerian relations 'very fraternal'.

Foreign State Minister Hirut Zemene discussed ways of improving economic cooperation with her Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra in Oran, Algeria Sunday.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, Hirut said the talks focused on improving bilateral consultations.

"We have agreed to further develop our business and people-to-people relations," she said, adding Ethiopian delegation would visit Algeria soon as part of the High-level Joint Commission.

As Ethiopia replaces Angola as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, the State Minister said: "With Senegal and Egypt, two UNSC African non-permanent members, we will assume as of January a heavy responsibility, which is speaking with a common voice serving the interests of AU," according to Algeria Press Service.

