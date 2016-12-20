West Africa: Ecowas Names January '16' Human Rights Day in Honor of President Sirleaf

Abuja — ECOWAS leaders meeting at the just ended Fiftieth Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government - has named January 16 each year as ECOWAS Human Rights Day in honor of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

According to a dispatch from Abuja, the decision by the Authority of Heads of State and Government noted that: "In order to promote human rights and inclusive governance mainly with regards to women and youths, the Authority decides to set aside the 16th January of every year as the ECOWAS Human Rights day".

The dispatch furthered: "This day is symbolic in the region as it marks the ascension to power of Her Excellency Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as President of the Republic of Liberia and the first African Woman Head of State".