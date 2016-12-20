Sudan: Family of Detained Human Rights Defender Concerned About His Safety

Khartoum — The family of the well-known Sudanese human rights defender Dr Mudawi Ibrahim, who is being held incommunicado by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) expressed their concern about his safety in a statement on Saturday.

Dr Ibrahim, a Professor of Engineering at the University of Khartoum, was detained, together with his driver, Adam El Sheikh, from the campus on 7 December. His relatives only learned of his arrest when NISS agents searched their family home later that evening, and they were not formally notified of the arrest until five days later.

The human rights activist is currently being held incommunicado at the NISS headquarters near the Shendi Bus Station, without charges and access to their families and lawyers. The whereabouts of El Sheikh have not been confirmed.

In their statement on Saturday, the family of Dr Ibrahim expressed their grave concern about his safety.

They are also worried about the attempts by NISS officers to link his arrest with the civil disobedience actions in the country. According to the family, "leaked messages indicate that something is being secretly planned".

The statement pointed as well to the continued incommunicado detention detention of El Sheikh and Nora Obeid. Obeid is an accountant at Dr Ibrahim's Lamda Engineering Company. She was taken from outside their offices on 13 December, reportedly after she updated her Facebook status with #FreeAdamElSheikh. She remains detained incommunicado without charge at the NISS headquarters in Khartoum North.

The family further demanded the authorities to immediate release Dr Ibrahim and the other detainees, or ensure their right to legal assistance.