Zambia: Sports Writer Weighs in On Under 20 Success At Cosafa

Respected Sports Writer Augustine Mukoka has lent his voice on the recent triumph of the Under-20 National team. Mukoka better known from his days as a hard hitting columnist at The Post Newspapers under the Full Time banner reckons the victory could provide a launch pad for possible future success.

Unafraid to court controversy, he has also weighed in on the scale FAZ President Andrew Kamanga should be measured by.

Below is his full write up:

LET'S GIVE KAMANGA CHANCE; HE MEANS WELL

In December 2011, Football House was on fire with then Sports Minister Fackson Shamenda pummeling the Football Association of Zambia executive committee over the dubious re-engagement of Frenchman Herve Renard as Chipolopolo coach. Never mind this was enroute to winning the historic Africa Cup in February 2012.

Shamenda whined in parliament about the unceremonious manner Italian Dario Bonetti was disposed of. Bonetti was unfairly hounded out of the job because he was not "politically correct" with the then FAZ leadership although he ended up with the proverbial last laugh when the matter was decided by FIFA in his favour a few years later.

So, once Ronald 'Sate Sate' Kampamba and co lifted the Under-20 Cosafa Cup in Botswana; a smiling Shamenda was on hand to receive the trophy at Football House. That victory seemed to

pacify an atmosphere that had its temperature on the rise.

Similarly, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has been under a torrent of abuse taking some stick over results of the senior national team the last few months. Kamanga took over FAZ leadership when the senior national team's fortunes were on the decline. His critics; however, wanted him to immediately resurrect the team and when six months on the job Chipolopolo failed to qualify to the Africa Cup, he was branded a failure.

Kamanga has had to answer to every imaginable frailty in the Zambian game so much that even the home draw against Congo Brazzaville at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium 72 hours after being elected president was blamed on him.

It didn't help that the team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and his plea for patience has fell on deaf ears perpetually carrying the unenviable tag of him being an alleged failure. Kamanga's detractors went to town about the failure to qualify to the 2017 Africa Cup, a process he only had the chance to oversee midway.

Once the Under-20 national team got their act going at the 2016 Cosafa tournament, the name Kamanga vanished. Poor Kamanga will be remembered the next time a team stutters or fails to win a game. Everyone will be out to remind us what a failure he is. Others go further to say they are not interested in his transparency gospel as it does not guarantee results on the pitch. They poke fun at him for repeatedly preaching the gospel of securing football resources and arrogantly tell him to win games. It could seem he should feel guilty about preaching transparency in the beautiful game when this formed the bedrock of his campaign.

All manner of self-proclaimed analysts and facebook anarchists suddenly know what Kamanga is not doing right. Has he not stood firm that the whole set up needs re-organization with a gradual building of a new team starting with the Under-20 Africa Cup next year? While no one may still know, there will be the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers some time next year which can be

used as an opportunity to build.

Nobody in their right frame of mind expects Zambia to be at the Russia 2018 World Cup. Granted, they can pull a surprise and football has many such examples. But ranking them on a scale of 1 to 10, the current senior national team's chances range below average i.e 2.5 to 3.5 probable chance. It's only fair to see most the players through the series with the view of building on the success and experience they have so far gathered.

That's the more reason why our youth structures are an important component of success at the senior national team. In case anyone has the good sense to remember, some of the lads in the all-conquering Under-20 were part of the Zone VI Games we hosted in 2012. Credit to the previous FAZ executive committee for keeping the team together.

Goalie Mangani Banda, Proper Chilufya, Enock Mwepu, Solomon Sakala among others were part of the team that lost to South Africa in 2012 when Zambia hosted and fielded an Under-17 side.

So anyone who has followed the Zambian game will have noticed that subsequent strong Zambian teams have been built from a strong Under-20 showing. The country learnt from the class of 1999 and 2007 that graced the World Cup at youth level.

Handling the current Under-20 team well could provide a solid base for the future national team so it should not surprise anyone that a lot attention is being paid to this crop of young players. The results by the lads in South Africa may be insignificant to some, after all, it's the 11th title bagged. We have won it one too many times. Yet it gives our boys confidence and morale going into the Under-20 Africa Cup which the country hosts early next year.

Given the chance, Kamanga has demonstrated even amidst strong opposition from his own executive committee members some of who have publicly ridiculed, disrespected and virtually defamed him, he still can deliver. It's therefore incumbent on every soccer loving Zambian to rally behind the current FAZ president and his leadership; support his vision for transparency and accountability to improve the sport.

For now, the Under 20 Cosafa triumph will remain a sweet victory for the young lads and FAZ and hopefully we can build from here. Congrats Zambia and also Andrew Kamanga and team after all success has many fathers, as they say, while failure is an orphan. And congratulations to Kapiri Mposhi educationist Jan Sikazwe for being the man at the center of the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup between Spanish giant Real Madrid and Japanese champions Kashima Antlers.

