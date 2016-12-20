Zambia: Court Grants 11 Riotous UPND Cadres Bail

Eleven of the 45 arrested UPND cadres made an appearance in court this morning with the court granting them bail.

The 11 women are appearing on a charge of riotous behaviour and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Appearing before Magistrate Munyina Oku the cadres pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Oku granted the cadres K2, 000 bail each with two working sureties.

Party president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba were in court to render their members solidarity.

Last Thursday whilst Hichilema and Mwamba were in court for their petition push, cadres run amok outside forcibly entering the High Court building causing damage to property along the way.

They fought running battles with police with the High Court forced to suspend hearing of the petition, where the UPND is asking the court to rule on their right to be heard.

The court case is a follow up on the Constitutional Court petition against the election of President Edgar Lungu that was thrown out.

Hichilema and Mwamba have not given up bringing up a litany of cases over the same matter with top drawer lawyers cheering them on.

BELOW IS WHAT UPND LEADER HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WROTE AFTER THE COURT CASE

Greetings fellow country men and women,

This morning we accompanied some of our arrested members who were appearing at the magistrate court in Lusaka for alleged riotous behavior on Thursday, 15th December, 2016.

Vice President, Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, our counterpart MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba and I followed the court proceedings and offered our support.

And 11 of our members out of over 60 have been granted bail of K2,000 each with two working sureties.

Shortly after the hearing we spoke to the members of the Press at which we stated that we have video and pictorial evidence on how the Police provoked and eventually brutally beat and shot our members while at the court.

We also used the opportunity to emphasize that our petition must be heard and further wondered why a judge would write a letter that the petition has been halted.

This letter said to have been written by High court Judge Mwila Chitabo suggesting that our petition has been halted does not in anyway sound Judicial, because in any case, the judge should have passed a ruling and not taking such a position.

We wonder whether him, Police and the PF had schemed to brutalize our members and tear gas us so that in turn they can stop the petition.

And gladly fellow citizens, this time around we have documented the Police brutality and even the ones that shot at our members, we know them and it is our hope that the law will take its course.

If for some reason, one judge is incapable of handling our petition, the law is clear, one must recuse themselves and allow other judges to continue the matter.

Therefore, we do not any in anyway recognise that letter which is said to have been written by Judge Chitabo to the Attorney General for which we don't even have a copy as petitioners.

Blessed afternoon,

God bless our country.