19 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Sympathiser Nevers Mumba Case Deferred to Jan 4

By Peter Adamu

UPND sympathiser Nevers Mumba will wait until January 4, 2017 to know whether he has a case to answer in a matter he is charged with giving false information to a public officer.

Mumba was initially charged with illegal trespass after he stormed the ZNBC studios at Mass Media Complex protesting poor coverage but the charge was later revised.

The former pastor turned politician who was in court was accompanied by his UPND benefactors Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Mwamba.

Magistrate David Simusamba adjourned the matter to January 14 as the prosecution had not yet filed their written submissions.

