Botswana: BMC Aims to Maintain Prices

Lobatse — Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) chief executive officer, Dr Akolang Tombale, says his organisation intends to maintain good producer prices in 2017.

Giving remarks during the commission's appreciation dinner on Friday (December 16), Dr Tombale said BMC paid farmers better prices in 2016 compared to 2015.

He said they therefore planned to maintain the prices, adding that they were the highest producer prices in the region.

He also added that since BMC's strengthening of cash management strategy, reassured farmers that their producer payment turnaround would improve as well in 2017 with payments done within 14 days.

On other issues, Dr Tombale highlighted that BMC had a tough year due to drought.

He called upon Batswana to protect their beef market since it was still one of the best markets.

He said because of the buffalo incident which was found near Kanye, they missed their slaughter target of 32 000 cattle, given the reduction in stock supplies and also the quality of the stock brought to their operations.

Dr Tombale also noted that BMC launched family retail packs in July, which he said was the answer to concerns about lack of access on Botswana beef.

He said in 2017 product line of retail packs will include 10 kg family box, 5 kg hawkers pack and 50 grams BMC biltong.

In addition, Dr Tombale said people could now enjoy Botswana beef at various outlets in the country such as Grand Palm' Beef Bistro, Rodizzio, Bull and Bush as well as Braai Place.

He also added that there were plans to make the products available at hotels in key tourist attraction areas.

Chairperson of Botswana National Beef Producers Union Mr Madongo Direng encouraged BMC to improve on their late payments.

Mr Direng explained that such was the reason why butcheries and slaughters attracted farmers and took business from the BMC.

He therefore, urged farmers to support BMC in their endeavors to improve its services in 2017.

Mr Direng also applauded BMC on their retail entry, however appealed to BMC to intensify branding the beef as Botswana beef.

Source : BOPA