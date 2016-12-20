Botswana: Tlhalerwa Applauds Muslim Association

Gaborone — Senior Private Secretary to the President, Brigadier George Thalerwa, has commended Muslims for donating P120 000 towards building a house for Ms Sadia Kgantsho of Ramotswa.

Brigadier Tlhalerwa said from its inception, the Presidential Housing Appeal programme received 682 houses.

"This is the 65th house this year. Currently we are constructing 32 houses, of which 22 are ready to be given to deserving needy persons," he said.

He said what was most important was that when the Presidential Housing Appeal was established in 2010, the President wanted to share with Batswana and inform them that the less fortunate could get help through Batswana's generosity.

Brigadier Tlhalerwa extolled the Muslim community, pointing out that their files reflected that most of their contributions were from the muslim religion.

"You have done generously and I think we are inspired by your religion, together with individuals out there who continue to assist towards the initiative. As the numbers of those assisted grow up, we will continue to appreciate what you have done for the community," he said.

For his part, the secretary of Botswana Muslim Association (BMA), Mr Mohamed Chand applauded the pastors, parents and children who spent their money for the betterment of another human being.

"As BMA, we thank every muslim for the generous donation. Your reward will come from your creator Allah, and what better way to do it in housing one of your own," he said.

Mr Chand further reiterated that their efforts were in line with the Vision 2016 pillars of a caring and compassionate nation.

"To compound that with our President's vision of the 5D's, we the BMA have accepted the challenge taking into our account our Islamic social responsibilities and also fellow citizens of our country," he said.

Source : BOPA