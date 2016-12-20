Eritrea: Health Awareness Against Harmful Practices in NAKFA

Nakfa — Health awareness campaigns against harmful practices in Nakfa sub-zone have borne commendable results, an assessment meeting conducted in the sub-zone on 10 December revealed.

During the meeting, the committee members of control of mother and child mortality rates of 9 administrative districts in the sub-zone presented their reports of their campaigns conducted to eradicate harmful backward practices, among which include FGM and under age marriages.

The reports indicate that mothers who delivered at health stations in the sub-zone have increased thanks to the campaigns conducted.

Head of Community Wellbeing and Family Planning in the Northern Red Sea region Dr. Zedengil Grigorios said that in an assessment conducted in the sub-zones of Mo'o, Beyan, Apolo, Agra'e, Indilal, Bakla, and Mariet, indicate that 80-85% have delivered or regularly conducted antenatal check-ups at health stations, which is a clear indication of the behavioral changes inhabitants are bringing about owing to the health awareness campaigns conducted.

During the seminar, religious leaders and administrators of various sub-zones condemned the practices of harmful practices in the sub-zone in relation to the safety of mothers.