Eritrea: Popular Involvement in Development Undertakings

Massawa — Mr. Haile Teweldebrhan, Secretary of PFDJ in the Northern Red Sea region, described that there was active popular involvement in major development undertakings implemented in the region in 2016.

In a meeting he held with government employees on 14 and 15 December in Massawa, Mr. Haile pointed out that development undertakings worth 23 million Nakfa have been implemented through popular campaign.

Mr. Kidane Weldeslasie, administrator of Massawa, on his part explained that a number of development projects such as leveling of farmlands, regrouping of villages, augmenting martyrs trust fund, planting of tree seedlings and environmental hygiene as well as construction works among others have so far been accomplished in Massawa.

The participant of the meeting expressed readiness to exert level best efforts to strengthen organizational capacity and participate in the development endeavors.