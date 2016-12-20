19 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Popular Involvement in Development Undertakings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Mr. Haile Teweldebrhan, Secretary of PFDJ in the Northern Red Sea region, described that there was active popular involvement in major development undertakings implemented in the region in 2016.

In a meeting he held with government employees on 14 and 15 December in Massawa, Mr. Haile pointed out that development undertakings worth 23 million Nakfa have been implemented through popular campaign.

Mr. Kidane Weldeslasie, administrator of Massawa, on his part explained that a number of development projects such as leveling of farmlands, regrouping of villages, augmenting martyrs trust fund, planting of tree seedlings and environmental hygiene as well as construction works among others have so far been accomplished in Massawa.

The participant of the meeting expressed readiness to exert level best efforts to strengthen organizational capacity and participate in the development endeavors.

Eritrea

Aqordet - Forto-Sawa Route Renovated

The residents of Forto-Sawa semi urban center in collaboration with members of the Popular Army and Government employees… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.