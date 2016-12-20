17 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Health Awareness Campaign in Gogne

Gogne — Health Awareness campaigns in Gogne sub-zone have registered commendable outcome in the control of communicable diseases in general and particularly that of malaria.

Representatives of the ministries of Health and Education in the sub-zone said that the health awareness campaigns in schools and districts of Gogne have borne tangible outcome through comprehension of the importance of keeping their respective environments clean.

In charge of the health sensitization campaign, Mr. Yosief Endreas pointed out that students have played a commendable role in the success of the program.

