19 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Call Made for Transfer of Noble Societal Values

Mendefera — In a meeting she held on 16 December with representatives of communities in Mendefera sub-zone, Ms. Fozia Hashim, Minister of Justice, called for the preservation and transfer of the noble societal values to the next generations.

Minister Fozia reiterated that the traditional legal system that existed for generations has been the source of stability and maintaining a society proud of its cultural identity.

Minister Fozia further noted that the Ministry of Justice has been giving utmost priority to the prevalence of transparent, speedy and efficiently judicial service. She further called inculcate the prevailing Eritrean valuable social values in an effort to ensure a sustainable and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The participants on their part expressed concerns as regards the pros and cons of the judicial services t communal courts level and called on for the inclusion of articles that deal with the preservation of natural resources and in particularly that of forests.

