Kenya: IOC Sets March 2017 New Date for NOCK Polls

Nairobi — The International Olympic Committee has ordered National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) to conduct elections in March 2017 after failing to meet the December deadline.

In a letter addressed to NOCK President Kipchoge Keino and Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Arts Hassan Wario, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also directed NOCK to formally convene an Extra Ordinary General Assembly end of January 2017 or beginning of February to consider and adopt the revised constitution.

This is after a meeting held in November 24 that was meant to bring all the member federations and stakeholders to implement the IOC roadmap among them the constitution review was disrupted by a group of people hence making it impossible to meet the December 31 deadline.

"It was indeed extremely regrettable to note that the meeting of the NOCK on November 24 2016, which was supposed to bring together all the member federations and stakeholders, was disrupted by a group of people and had to be interrupted. Such actions go against the values and principles which should prevail within the Olympic Movement and are unacceptable," part of the IOC statement read.

"As you know, this meeting had been convened to discuss and review the amendments proposed to the NOCK Constitution (including all IOC comments sent on 23 November 2016) in order to finalise the draft that would be subsequently submitted to the Extraordinary General Assembly of the NOCK for final consideration and adoption," the statement added.

"As a consequence of the interruption of this preparatory meeting, the implementation of the roadmap agreed upon last September is, unfortunately, being delayed."

IOC directed that NOCK proceed with the final consultations with the members and stakeholders, and consolidate a final draft reflecting the comments and contributions received from the members and stakeholders as well as the IOC comments.

This final draft should be submitted to the IOC not later than January 9, 2017 for final review and prior approval, and will be subsequently circulated by the NOCK to all the members of the General Assembly at least one week prior to the Extraordinary General Assembly.

The Elections which will be held under the new constitution will be supervised by IOC and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

However, the NOCK Affiliates blamed NOCK Executive for the delay and they are afraid the meeting to review the constitution will yet again be botched given the late communication from the IOC and the closure of NOCK offices until the January 4, 2017.

"It is the position of the NOCK Affiliates that the delays on implementation of the roadmap that were agreed upon were caused by none other than the NOCK Executive who have used every opportunity to derail the process despite the Affiliates numerous pleas and letters to the IOC for direction and assistance," NOCK Affiliates Secretary General Andrew Mudibo said in a statement.

On Friday last week, Wario made it clear that the country will not meet the December 31 deadline and will hold a meeting with the stakeholders this week.

"We are having some challenges especially with the NOCK officials who are a bit reluctant but we are having a meeting next week with the stakeholders to unlock that. We will not be able to meet the December 31 deadline but we will have a deadline which is nearer. We were visited recently by the President of ANOCA who was very keen to see we implement the IOC roadmap," Wario said.

IOC has issued strict measures, saying failure to meet the new deadline the case will be reported to the IOC Executive Board for further action in accordance with the Olympic Charter.