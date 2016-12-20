Botswana: Minister Applauds Local Govt Employees

Gaborone — Assistant Minister of Local Government and rural Development, Mr Frans Van Der Westhuizen, has commended his employees for being in the forefront in the golden jubilee celebrations.

Speaking during the bestowment of certificates of appreciation to BOT50 participants, Mr Van Der Westhuizen said it was through the ministry's employees with their tireless efforts, that the people of Botswana and international community witnessed a memorable celebration.

"Collaboration amongst the Ministry institutions such as Gaborone city council and departments left a lasting impression on many people including our tourists. The city was lightened up, the city was vibrant, the city was bright," he said

Mr Van Der Westhuizen said the ministry's way of doing things always meant and implied close and effectual cooperation and collaboration with the people on the ground.

"In every part of Botswana, where we have our footprints, our parade had three chiefs, second world war veterans and many other patriots that symbolised the essence of the people's ministry," he said.

In addition, he said this noble gesture was found appropriate by President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama to issue certificate of appreciation to the employees.

On her part, Assistant Minister of Local government and Rural Developemnt Ms Botlogile Tshireletso applauded employees for their dedication and desire to deliver on BOT50 celebrations.

She said as the local government ministry showed its impact on the golden jubilee celebrations everywhere, he commended dikgosi for their role in making the event a reality.

Source : BOPA