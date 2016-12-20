19 December 2016

Cameroon: Brazil-Cameroon Undersea Cable Tackles Data Demand

By Rosy Sadou

Yaounde — GROWING demand for data connectivity in African and South American continents is set to be addressed through a 6 000 km generation submarine cable linking Brazil and Cameroon.

Huawei Marine Networks has awarded Nexans the contract to supply the second phase of the former's National Broadband Network (NBNII). The cable system will be manufactured and tested at Nexans' Rognan factory in Norway with delivery completed by end of 2017. Krister Granlie, Executive Vice President, Hybrid Underwater Cables at Nexans says, "This contract cements the new era of Submarine Fibre Solutions (SFS) for Nexans, and reinforces our long relationship with Huawei Marine Networks." Mike Constable, Chief Executive, Huawei Marine Networks, says they have worked in close partnership with Nexans extensively since their inception in 2008. "After the success of Phase I of this National Broadband Network rollout, they were the natural choice for Phase II, our first trans-Atlantic project" says Constable. In 2015, Nexans in partnership with Huawei Marine delivered the Nigeria Cameroon Submarine Cable System which constituted Phase I of Cameroon's National Broadband Network development being developed for Camtel, Cameroon's national telecom company.

