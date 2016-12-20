Botswana: Courage Defines Enterprising Woman

Bobonong — Courage, commitment and collaboration are some of the qualities of an enterprising woman.

Speaking during the Women For Change Agency empowerment workshop in Bobonong on Saturday (December 17), African Women Redefined social entrepreneur from Zambia, Ms Salome Phiri said it it was crucial for women to deal with fear in order to attain their objectives.

She said every woman had potential, vision and dream to do amazing things but lack of courage and commitment as well as development of fear let them down.

Ms Phiri explained that no matter what challenges or obstacles women were facing, they should step up a brave move for their success.

"Most women in the world are dedicated with various talents but what hinders and suppresses them from showcasing their talents is the fear mode", she said.

She encouraged them to stay stronger since the world was competitive. She advised women to be victorious as well as authentic when pursuing their dreams.

For her part, chief executive officer for Women for Change Agency, Ms Thato Masebo said women in nature were powerful people but failure to support each other prevented them from success.

"Women are still lacking behind in terms health and work issues", she continued.

Ms Masebo encouraged women to collaborate and connect as well as engage one another in order for them to aim higher.

However, one of the participants, Ms Canny Keitshokile advised women in businesses to treat their customers in a good way adding that they should take themselves serious.

Ms Keitshokile encouraged women to read books to explore and grow their knowledge.

Source : BOPA