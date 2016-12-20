Zambia: President Lungu Salutes Zambia Under 20 for Cosafa Victory

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Zambia Under-20 for scooping the Cosafa Championship.

The Head of State had also a warm word for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Games where the country reaped 16 medals.

Below is the full statement:

PRESIDENT LUNGU CONGRATULATES ZAMBIA UNDER -20 SOCCER TEAM FOR COSAFA VICTORY

LUSAKA, (Sunday,18, 2016) His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has congratulated the Zambia Under-20 team for their extraordinary victory in the 2016 Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA)Youth Championship Final after defeating hosts South Africa with 2-0 at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on Friday, 16th December, 2016.

And the President has hailed the impressive performance exhibited by the Zambian athletes who have minted 16 medals in the just ended 7th edition of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five games in Luanda, Angola.

President Lungu has expressed happiness at the Under-20 team for lifting the COSAFA Cup and commended the players and the technical bench for the job well done and hoped that the team will continue to exhibit this exceptional performance in future tournaments.

The President has assured of unwavering support to the team and urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to ensure that the Under-20 Soccer team is nurtured into the future senior national team.

President Lungu has also said Government in its effort to promote football in the country will equally ensure that other sports disciplines are promoted.

"As patron of Football Association of Zambia, I wish to congratulate Mr. Andrew Kamanga, the President of FAZ and his entire executive for putting together necessary arrangements that led to this successful outcome. I wish to assure that my Government will support the development of football and other sports disciplines in the country," President Lungu said.

President Lungu has commended the Zambian athletes in Boxing, Judo, Football and Runners for minting 16 medals saying they have made the nation proud by putting up such exceptional performance.

The President said that with such good performance, the outlook for sports in Zambia had been transformed and was hopeful that sports administrators will not relent but will do everything possible to maintain this record and deliver even better results in future.

The President has also hailed the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Council of Zambia for working tirelessly to ensure Zambia's participation in the games.

Issued by:

AMOS CHANDA

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE