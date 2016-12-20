19 December 2016

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Sudan: Child Soldiers Recruitment On the Rise

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Li Baishun/Xinhua
UN camp (file photo).
By Raji Bashir

Khartoum — CHILDREN have borne the brunt of the South Sudan conflict with 2 342 killed and over 3 000 abducted over three years. Also worryingly, 1 130 have been raped and 17 000 forcibly recruited into government forces armed groups. In 2016 alone, 1 300 were recruited. "Since the first day of this conflict, children have been the ones most devastatingly affected by the violations," said Leila Gharagozloo-Pakkala, United Nations Children's Fund regional director.

As fighting intensifies and despite repeated pledges by warring parties to end child recruitment, children are once again being targeted. Since November, the UN has documented at least 50 children abducted and recruited in the Greater Upper Nile region. An additional 50 children may have been recruited in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region. The UN has also received reports of grave violations against children committed in the Greater Equatorial region. The conflict has worsened hunger and children again are worst affected.

Strife and economic crises have pushed inflation to 800 percent. So far this year, UNICEF and partners have admitted 184 000 children for treatment of severe malnutrition. That is 50 percent higher than last year and an increase of 135 percent over 2014. -

More on This

Act Now to Halt South Sudan's 'Trajectory Towards Mass Atrocities,' Ban Urges Security Council

Amid growing tensions and increasing despair among South Sudan's population, United Nations Secretary-General Ban… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.