South Sudan: Child Soldiers Recruitment On the Rise

Khartoum — CHILDREN have borne the brunt of the South Sudan conflict with 2 342 killed and over 3 000 abducted over three years. Also worryingly, 1 130 have been raped and 17 000 forcibly recruited into government forces armed groups. In 2016 alone, 1 300 were recruited. "Since the first day of this conflict, children have been the ones most devastatingly affected by the violations," said Leila Gharagozloo-Pakkala, United Nations Children's Fund regional director.

As fighting intensifies and despite repeated pledges by warring parties to end child recruitment, children are once again being targeted. Since November, the UN has documented at least 50 children abducted and recruited in the Greater Upper Nile region. An additional 50 children may have been recruited in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region. The UN has also received reports of grave violations against children committed in the Greater Equatorial region. The conflict has worsened hunger and children again are worst affected.

Strife and economic crises have pushed inflation to 800 percent. So far this year, UNICEF and partners have admitted 184 000 children for treatment of severe malnutrition. That is 50 percent higher than last year and an increase of 135 percent over 2014. -