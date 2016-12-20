Botswana: Minister Keeps Lepokole Youth Dreams Alive

Lepokole — Minister of Justice, Defence and Security, Shaw Kgathi, helped Lepokole born Obeilwe Simon (30) with P1 000 to cut CDs of his debut disco album Tebelo pele.

Simon, who goes by the stage name Sparara, admitted to this in an interview recently.

He said the minister was touched by his talent when he was performing during a kgotla meeting in Lepokole recently.

Simon said Kgathi, also a Member of Parliament for Bobonong, showed his love of helping people living far from services.

He said another good Samaritan, Thatayaone Keofeditse, financed his studio time at Afro Hevens Creations.

He said Keofeditse, who worked as a soldier at Selebi Phikwe military base, was also touched by his talent and commitment in music.

Sparara said he did not let Keofeditse's efforts down, hence recording his six track album titled Tebelo pele.

Songs; Bogodu, Tebelo pele, Mme and Morena would leave the disco music lovers asking for more.

Simon said his love of disco music started at the young age as he grew up listening to South African disco artist Spenza man who also inspired him to get into music industry.

He said his love for music started as a dream and he continued to dance Spenza man songs in weddings where he was hired until his dream came true.

Sparara said his album was doing well in the market.

He was working with other people to help him distribute the CDs and take them to radio stations.

Sparara said his mandate was to put Lepokole on a platform through music since he was ready to work with recognised musicians that would help him being fully introduced into music industry.

He urged youth who lived in rural areas to stay focused on their dreams despite staying in rural areas where it is difficult to access certain services like recording studios to express their talents.

Sparara asked them to attend kgotla meetings when ministers, member of parliament or councillors have meetings so that they can tell them their dreams.

Source : BOPA