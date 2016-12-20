Angola: First Voter Registration Phase Closes Tuesday

Luanda — The Ministry of Territorial Administration (MAT) is promoting, from Monday, meetings with various bodies involved in executing, monitoring and supervising the updating process of the voter registration, whose first phase ends on Tuesday (20).

The meetings will essentially serve to present the reports on the performance of the first phase of the Electoral Registration, according to a press release from MAT that reached ANGOP Monday.

It added that the meetings will also include actions for the second phase of the process, which begins on 5 January 2017 and will run until 31 March.

In this perspective, MAT will hold an evaluation and assessment meeting with the structures in charge of the execution of the process in the Angolan capital this Monday (19) afternoon, in the noble hall of the Provincial Government of Luanda.

The meeting will be attended by the other ministers, as well as provincial governors.

On Thursday (22), the Minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, will present to the political parties legally constituted in Angola, the assessment of the implementation of the first phase of the updating process of the electoral registration.