19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: First Voter Registration Phase Closes Tuesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Territorial Administration (MAT) is promoting, from Monday, meetings with various bodies involved in executing, monitoring and supervising the updating process of the voter registration, whose first phase ends on Tuesday (20).

The meetings will essentially serve to present the reports on the performance of the first phase of the Electoral Registration, according to a press release from MAT that reached ANGOP Monday.

It added that the meetings will also include actions for the second phase of the process, which begins on 5 January 2017 and will run until 31 March.

In this perspective, MAT will hold an evaluation and assessment meeting with the structures in charge of the execution of the process in the Angolan capital this Monday (19) afternoon, in the noble hall of the Provincial Government of Luanda.

The meeting will be attended by the other ministers, as well as provincial governors.

On Thursday (22), the Minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, will present to the political parties legally constituted in Angola, the assessment of the implementation of the first phase of the updating process of the electoral registration.

Angola

KCCA's Mutebi Targets Group Phase After Drawing Angolan Side

For a team that harbours ambitions of reaching the Caf Champions' League group stages, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi described… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.