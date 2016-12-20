Africa: What African Millennials Say

Photo: Daily Trust

opinion

Marrakesh — Young Africans say they consider themselves directly affected by climate change and note its effects every day, according to the first pan-African study on global warming.

The survey, which was carried out among young people born between 1980 and 2000 (the millennials) from 19 African countries found out that 86 per cent of the young people interviewed said, climate change affected them directly.

The survey also found out that 73 per cent and 71 per cent of the youth interviewed consider access to water and the development of renewable energies as the most relevant initiatives to combat global warming respectively.

About half of the youth surveyed accuse governments of not fighting enough against its consequences, the report adds, and almost 70 per cent want to be part of the fight against global warming and consider that they can achieve it by separating waste," reads part of the report released yesterday.

"Time is running out to reach long-term temperature targets," warned Aziz Mekouar, ambassador for multilateral negotiations at COP22, "but political mobilisation is there, as proven by the Marrakech Proclamation, declared by 197 parties at the Convention," he added at the closing of COP22 on November 18, 2016.

The report was conducted on the occasion of the 22nd Conference of the Parties at the UN Convention on Climate Change, the COP22.

The Paris Agreement, which has already been ratified by 113 countries that represent 78.96 per cent of global emissions directed that the increase in global temperature remain below 2°C.

The climate change study was the first ever to survey the opinions of millennials in Africa on the topic of climate change, including their fears and concerns, as well as their willingness to act and the means they need to do so. They are the latest generation to be able to curb climate change.

Global warming 1st victim

From droughts, fires, floods, to violent storms, global warming is responsible for considerable changes in the environment, especially in Africa, a continent that is particularly vulnerable to climate change. African millennials are directly affected by the following phenomena according to the report whose findings said 86 per cent of young people said they noticed more frequent and unpredictable rains.

About 79% also reported to have noticed increased diseases of crops and livestock while 77% noted the progress of desertification and 73% noted the increase in forest fires. "These consequences have an impact on agriculture and food security. Africa will have to triple its agricultural production by 2050 to meet the needs of a population that will have doubled," the report reads.

To increase food security agricultural initiatives must be adopted. Morocco, for example, initiated the $30 billion (Sh63 trillion)-a year- Adaptation of Agriculture in Africa (AAA) initiative, which aims at securing financing for the adaptation of African agriculture and to increase agricultural productivity on the continent by securing 30 per cent of the investment plan from 2020 for the adaptation of developing countries.

"Historically, agriculture has been largely de-prioritised within the international fight against climate change, particularly suffering from a considerable lack of financing, despite the fact that it is the most vulnerable sector," said president of COP22, Salaheddine Mezouar.

Govts must take action

For 76 per cent of African millennials, it is the governments that must first of all act against global warming, but more than half (53 per cent) criticise the same governments for not doing enough.

But 75% of the youth interviewed say intergovernmental organisations such as the African Union should help mitigate the effects of climate change.