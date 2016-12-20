Zambia: KBF Dropped Amid Rumours of PF Revolt

Patriotic Front (PF) vice chairperson for elections Kelvin Bwalya Fube has been dropped from his position amid reports he alongside Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili were plotting a revolt disguised as "True Green".

Party chairperson for elections Jean Kapata in a letter to KBF stated that the latter was not allowed to speak on behalf of the party without clearance.

Bwalya commonly known as KBF has since confirmed his dropping and wished the PF well.

"Good Evening Fellow PF Members. This is to confirm that I have finally received my letter of being dropped as Deputy Chair person for Elections. I wish the Party well and in this season of good cheer I pray all works well with everyone. Merry Christmas," he states.

Meanwhile, the Daily Nation reports that a plot to destabilise the Patriotic Front (PF) and cause an uprising against the governing party's legitimate leadership including President Edgar Lungu who is leader of the PF has been unearthed.

The calls for elections by the now former PF elections deputy chairperson Kelvin Bwalya Fube and Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili are but part of the scheme to agitate a rebellion against President Lungu as head of the PF and the secretary general of the ruling party Davis Mwila.

PF elections chairperson Jean Kapata has lambasted Kambwili and ube for calling for elections from top to bottom in the PF and has branded the two as treacherous individuals who wanted to cause consternation in the ruling party.

Kapata said the ruling party was aware that some disgruntled officials within the party were allegedly sponsoring confusion and had been scheming against Mwila whom they want to unseat.

She said the PF elected President Lungu at its extra-ordinary convention soon after the death of president Michael Sata and that the Head of State had a five year mandate to preside over the governing party.

She said she was aware that Fube, Kambwili and some other PF officials had been having clandestine and covert meetings to subvert the mandate of President Lungu as head of the ruling party and Mwila as general secretary.

"I am aware that some PF officials who are disgruntled are involved in covert activities and are agitating an uprising against President Lungu as leader of the PF and Mr Mwila, the secretary general of the party. It is not individuals such as Mr Fube and Mr Kambwili who should call for elections at all levels of the PF.

"We have the central committee which is the supreme organ of the party that decides and President Lungu was elected at a convention and has only served less than two years. Mr Kambwili as a member of the central committee should know well than what he is doing. Mr Kambwili and Mr Fube are directly attacking President Lungu by agitating for confusion in the party," said Kapata.