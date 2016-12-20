Namibia: Wanderers Awards Best Netball Players

OMATANDO area outside Ongwediva town will be formalised next year following the conclusion of talks between the council… Read more »

At the End of-Year prize-giving ceremony at FNB Wanderers Sports Club, seven netball players received awards for their performance during the year. From the left are, Levy Maliano, the best junior of the year, Whitney Mouton who received the grand title Player of the Year, Izelle Prinsloo who received the Auntie Malie Snyman trophy, Leandri van der Walt, best player for the second netball team, Ané Otto, best player for the third netball team, and Robynne Marx, best player for the main team and also Senior Player of the Year. Not present was Lize Richmond who was named Wanderers Netball Player with "Heart."

