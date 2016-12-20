Angola: Utip and Pumangol Sign $295 000 Deal

Luanda — The Technical Unit for Private Investment (UTIP) signed Monday a private investment agreement worth USD 295,000 with the company Pumangol Industrial Holding, Lda.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the ceremony, Pumangol's legal director, Nahary Cardoso, reported that the investment project consists of the construction, management and operation of storage, supply and marketing units for aircraft fuel at airports in the provinces of Luanda, Huíla, Benguela and Cunene.

The agreement also provides for the construction of a terminal for the storage and sale of oil products, including the installation of a conventional attraction buoy and a maritime terminal in the province of Luanda.

The official said that it is a strategic project for the development of infrastructures and the increase of the distribution of fuel in the national territory, with impact on the creation of 68 direct jobs.

The document was signed by the director of the UTIP, Norberto Garcia, and the director general of Pumangol, Carlos Figueiredo.