19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economic Crisis Made Angola Mature - Minister

Luanda — The Interior Minister Ângelo Veiga Tavares said Monday in Luanda that the country's leaders are more mature to manage the nation. "We learned a lot to manage in difficulties.

The crisis has finally made us a little more mature to run the country," he told reporters before the year-end greetings ceremony to the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

He said, on the other hand, that they will continue to preserve peace and fight to prevent actions that undermine the electoral process.

He said he hopes to give continuity to what is now the country's peace and tranquility.

