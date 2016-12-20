Angola: Food Prices Drop in Jamba Municipality On Christmas Eve

Jamba — Several consumers in the municipality of Jamba, Huíla province, expressed satisfaction with the continued fall in prices of basic foodstuff traded in the informal and formal markets, particularly on Christmas Eve.

According to consumers, who spoke to Angop on Monday during a reporting round, the measures designed and implemented by the Government in the commercial segment are to allow prices to remain low despite the high demand for products at this stage.

The seller Joaquim Candondinho said that unlike previous periods, this month it is possible to sell the products at prices that will compensate the capital invested while allowing better serve customers.

He said that since October there has been a fall in prices of the main products in the basic food basket, from wholesalers to retailers.

Products such as pasta, rice, wheat flour, cooking oil, sugar are the main products that experienced the drop in price.